National

Mizoram Election 2023: Poll Officials Leave For Respective Polling Sections; Check Number Of Voters, Other Key Details

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Polling Date is November 7, 2023 and ahead of the polls, officials can be seen leaving for their respective polling stations. Read more to find out key details of the upcoming elections.. – Mizoram Election 2023: Poll Officials Leave For Respective Polling Sections; Check Number Of Voters, Other Key Details

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM Modi Steps Up Attack on Congress, Says INC Made It ‘Bimaaru Rajya’

8 hours ago

SBI Authorised To Issue And Encash Electoral Bonds From November 6 To November 20

9 hours ago

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Will Lotus Bloom in Bikaner East Constituency This Time Again?

10 hours ago

India Sends Emergency Relief To Earthquake-hit Nepal As Part Of ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button