NX Hotel’s Diwali Extravaganza at Kitchen 165

What: Nazakat- The Diwali Special Offer @Rs. 999
When: 8th November
Where: Kitchen 165
Address: P-165E/EA, Metropolitan Co-operative Housing Society Kolkata-700105, P-165E/EA, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Metropolitan Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal 700105
Prepare for a feast as NX Hotel rolled out their Diwali Special Offer for just Rs. 999. Don’t miss this opportunity to revel in an exquisite Diwali celebration with a diverse array of tantalizing dishes.
For Veggie Lovers:
Indulge in a delectable spread including Tandoori Soya Chaap, Bharwan Aloo, Malai Broccoli, Zafrani Paneer Tikka, and the flavorful Sunehri Kabab.
For Non-Veg Connoisseurs:
Treat your taste buds to the richness of Mutton Burra, Tandoori Chicken Wings, Abu Chilli Kabab, Fish Ajwaini Tikka, and the classic Tandoori Prawn.