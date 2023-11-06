Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Aims To Secure Second Consecutive Term In Dampa Amid Tough Battle With Congress

Dampa Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has fielded Lalrintluanga Sailo as its candidate for the Dampa seat, while the grand old party has nominated Lalhmingthanga Sailo to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Vanlalhmuaka for the Dampa Assembly Constituency.
Source
Dampa Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has fielded Lalrintluanga Sailo as its candidate for the Dampa seat, while the grand old party has nominated Lalhmingthanga Sailo to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Vanlalhmuaka for the Dampa Assembly Constituency.