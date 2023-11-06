National

Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Tuirial Seat Amid Tough Fight From MNF, ZPM

Photo of admin admin Send an email 18 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Tuirial Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Laldawngliana as its candidate for the Tuirial seat, while the grand old party has nominated Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to F. Vanhmingthanga for the Tuirial Assembly Constituency.

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 18 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Signify India Illuminates E-Commerce Landscape with Launch of Philips D2C Website

7 hours ago

Pantaloons Unveils its First-of-kind Shopping Experience ‘Pantaloons OnLoop’ in India

7 hours ago

50 Years Journey of Flow Cytometry Technology Innovations Celebrated by BD India

7 hours ago

Singaperumal Koil Overpass on Track for December Launch

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button