Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Tuirial Seat Amid Tough Fight From MNF, ZPM

Tuirial Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Laldawngliana as its candidate for the Tuirial seat, while the grand old party has nominated Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to F. Vanhmingthanga for the Tuirial Assembly Constituency.
