Telangana Elections 2023: TRS’s Koneru Konappa To Contest Against Congress’s Raavi Srinivas In Sirpur

Sirpur Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the BRS has nominated Koneru Konappa as their candidate for the seat, while the grand old party has chosen Raavi Srinivas to contest. Check latest news and updates on Telangana Election Candidates List, Polling Schedule and Counting Dates. Know about Telangana election Results, MLA candidates, Assembly Seats, Voting dates and more.
