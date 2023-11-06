Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Eyeing Second Straight Term In Kolasib Amid Close Contest From Congress

Kolasib Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Lairinliana as its candidate for this seat, while the grand old party has nominated S Lalrinawma to contest. Check latest news and updates on Mizoram Election Candidates List, Polling Schedule and Counting Dates. Know about Mizoram election Results, MLA candidates, Assembly Seats, Voting dates and more.



Source