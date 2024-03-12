Narcotics Worth Rs 480 Crore Seized By ICG From Pakistani Boat In Arabian Sea

The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujrat.

The Indian Coast Guard strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea. (Image: X/@ANI)

Indian Coast Guard: In an overnight joint operation during the intervening nights of 11 and 12 March 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on intelligence inputs, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with six crew members and narcotics onboard, worth approximately Rs 480 crore.

The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB, and ATS Gujrat.

The Indian Coast Guard, on specific intelligence input from agencies, strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea on Monday, 11 March 24.

ICG also tasked its Dornier aircraft to scan and locate the boat in likely areas. After an exhaustive search in the area, the ICG Ships, with teams of NCB and ATS Gujarat, arrived at the location and positively identified the boat which was moving suspiciously in the dark. On being challenged by ICG Ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring but was deftly chased and forced to stop by ICG ships.

The boarding team immediately embarked on the ship for preliminary checks and investigations.

The boat was found to be a Pakistani boat with six crew. An investigation by the joint boarding team and rummaging off the boat revealed approximately 80 Kg of drugs worth about Rs 480 crore.

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Porbandar for further investigation. This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB in the last three years, amounting to 517 Kg narcotics worth Rs 3135 crores.







