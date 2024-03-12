Cancer Screening & Health Awareness Program organized for Women Workers and Daily Wage Earner Communities in Kolkata

To create awareness about the importance of Good Health, Cancer Screening & Early Detection in the treatment of cancer and living a healthy life, Karkinos Healthcare in association with Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata and Calcutta Seed NGO organized a day long Cancer Screening & Healthcare Awareness Program at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata.

The event was specifically organized for women from the city’s daily wage labourer community with an aim to empower them through education and essential healthcare knowledge. The program was attended by more than 100 women including daily wage women labourers and nuns from Cathedral.

The participants also underwent health check-ups and screenings for certain types of cancers like Head & Neck, Oral, Breast, Cervical, Prostate, Colon etc. Informative & Educative material containing information on the type of Cancers, Symptoms and prevention were also given to the attendees.

Dr. Akther Jawade, Director East, Karkinos Healthcare said, “The lack of screening camps, awareness and myth associated with cancer contribute in mortality and high morbidity among the marginalized community. The rising cases of cancer can be minimised with well‑planned cancer education and early detection programs. Keeping this in mind, Healthcare in association with Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata and Calcutta Seed has organized a cancer screening camp for the daily wage women labourers of the city. The objective of the program is to create awareness about cancer-care, importance of regular health check–up, risk factors associated with cancer and prevention among the women.”

Dr. Akther Jawade added, “I would also like to thank the Cathedral Family and all the members of Calcutta Seed for coming together. This healthcare camp stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of education, entertainment, and community engagement. By addressing the healthcare challenges faced by Kolkata’s daily wage women labourers, this healthcare camp contributed to the broader mission of empowering and uplifting women.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The medical team was headed by Clinical Oncologist Dr. Jyotirup Goswami and Mr. Indrajeet Kumar, Cluster Manager – Early Detection Initiatives. Dr. Goswami emphasized the critical role of early cancer detection, particularly focusing on breast and cervical cancers, which disproportionately affect women. He provided valuable insights into symptom recognition and underscored the importance of regular check-ups for early detection.