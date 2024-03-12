Medica hosts inspirational ‘Kidney Transplant Champions Meet’: Spotlighting remarkable stories of survival and hope

To commemorate World Kidney Day this year, Medica Group of Hospitals, the leading private hospital chain in Eastern India, organized a motivating “Kidney Transplant Champions Meet” at Medica Superspecialty Hospital on Tuesday, 12th March’24. The gathering aimed to enlighten attendees about crucial aspects of kidney transplants. (Prof.) Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari, Head of Nephrology, Senior Vice Chairman, Director & Senior Consultant of Nephrology at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, along with Dr. Rohit Rungta, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician, Medica Superspecialty hospital, debunked myths, shared vital facts, and highlighted potential indicators of nephrological issues. The event also showcased the inspiring life journeys of around 15 kidney transplant recipients.

The event and interactive session guided the people through clinically relevant subjects, spanning from identifying symptoms of kidney issues to the intricacies of effectively managing them for overall wellbeing.

While sharing her story, Ms. Chabi Saha, a 57-year-old education professional from Basirhat, reflected, “My journey as an academic professional has taught me invaluable lessons, particularly through facing adversity. Undergoing two kidney transplants has instilled in me resilience, appreciation of life, and the significance of treasuring every moment. My transplant happened in 1996 under the care of Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari, marking me as one of his first transplant patients. Subsequently, in 2014, I underwent my second transplant at Medica. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Pahari & team and the entire Medica family for their steadfast support. Through daily checkups and mindful living, I now embrace & cherish each moment, leading a life of normalcy with profound gratitude.”

Another recipient, Mr. Prabal Kumar, a 64-year-old retired government professional residing in New Town, expressed, “In September 2013, I was diagnosed with kidney failure. Under the care of Dr. Pahari, I underwent a successful transplant surgery. Presently, I undergo quarterly checkups with him and lead a life of normalcy. When I received the news of kidney failure, at that time it seemed to me that my world was crashing down. However, the way Dr. Pahari & team counseled me, it helped me to overcome my fears and face the challenge with grit & determination. That has helped me to go through the transplant and till now I am living a normal life following my regimen consistently.”

Ms. Sarola Lakhotia, a 74-year-old resident of Lake Gardens, recounted her journey, saying, “In 2007, I received the disheartening diagnosis of kidney failure. Distraught by the news, I sought out Dr. Pahari’s opinion, who reassured me that transplant is nothing to fear, and I can undergo the same and get back to my routine life. That same year, I underwent a successful transplant under his supervision. Since then, I’ve maintained regular check-ups with Dr. Pahari, on a quarterly basis. Me and my family are immensely grateful to him for giving me a new lease of life and with renewed zeal to live life whole heartedly. His unwavering support has bolstered my mental fortitude in the ongoing battle against kidney failure.”

(Prof.) Dr. Dilip Kumar Pahari, expressed, “When confronting kidney failure, there reaches a critical juncture where intervention becomes imperative to counter the decline in kidney function. This typically presents two primary line of management dialysis or transplantation. While dialysis serves as a vital support for many, kidney transplantation often promises a superior quality of life and enhanced autonomy. A successful transplant holds the potential to prolong life expectancy and reintroduce a semblance of normalcy akin to pre-kidney disease days. Despite not entirely eradicating the condition, transplantation substantially mitigates its impact. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the inherent risks associated with surgery and lifelong medication to avert rejection. Also, as the demand for kidney transplants rises steadily, it’s crucial for individuals to recognize the significance of organ donation and step up to offer their organs to save others’ lives. Heightened public awareness is key in this endeavor.”

During the ‘Kidney Transplant Champions Meet’, a particular case stood out, which Dr. Rohit Rungta highlighted. Lallianpuii, 35-year-old, hailing from Aizawl, Mizoram, had a complex medical history involving kidney complications. Her journey began with kidney surgery in 2012, followed by another in 2020. When she discovered her pregnancy in 2023, she promptly connected with Dr. Rohit Rungta as she was concerned about potential complications due to her kidney issues. Dr. Rungta, overseeing her case, referred her to Dr. Shilpita Banerjee, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, for specialized care.

While talking about the case, Dr. Shilpita Banerjee reflected on the challenges, “Handling a high-risk pregnancy where the patient was from a different state required meticulous process of coordination and specialized care. From regulating immuno suppressants by Dr. Rohit to keep in check that the medications do not affect her new kidneys and to closely monitoring fetal growth to avoid Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) and congenital anomaly, every step has been very crucial. On her 34 week’s checkup we found some compromises in her Doppler levels, so it was best recommended to deliver the baby at the earliest or else there would be complications. With joint vigilance and timely interventions from gynaecology and nephrology departments, we ensured a safe journey for both mother and baby. Our team’s dedication, coupled with the patient’s adherence to our advice, led to a successful delivery, ensuring the well-being of both mother and child. It’s a testament to the power of collaborative care and proactive management in navigating challenging medical scenarios that led to this critical yet fulfilling journey.”

Reflecting on this critical delivery, Dr. Rohit Rungta expressed, “Lallianpuii has been under my care since 2012. The news of her conception and her determination to proceed with the pregnancy filled me with immense joy. I subsequently directed her to Dr. Shilpita Banerjee, and remained actively involved, maintaining constant communication to ensure the regulation of her immune suppressants to prevent any potential complications. Thanks to her regular checkups and effective coordination, the journey progressed smoothly. Witnessing her with her healthy baby earlier this year was truly heartwarming.”

Lallianpuii the 35-year-old, from Aizawl, Mizoram, shared, “I am immensely grateful to Medica for their exceptional care throughout my pregnancy journey. With a history of kidney complications, their attention to detail and expertise, especially under Dr. Rohit Rungta’s guidance, ensured a smooth transition during my pregnancy. Dr. Shilpita Banerjee’s meticulous planning and support during my delivery further solidified my trust. The counseling sessions provided me with emotional strength, and their proactive approach in arranging a birth plan tailored to my needs was truly commendable. Thanks to Medica, for fulfilling my dream of motherhood.”



Mr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Jt. Managing Director, Medica Group of Hospitals, shared, “The stories of these bravehearts once again resonate that post-transplant patients can live a joyful, productive, and fulfilling lives. I would also congratulate the families behind these patients as behind every person with kidney disease there is an even stronger family who stands by them, supports them, and loves them with all their heart. Their strength combined with our clinicians’ expertise enable us to face the challenge and instill new hope amongst these patients.”