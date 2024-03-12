NeoNiche Group Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of Rahul Mane as HR Head

NeoNiche Group, a leading full-service experiential marketing agency, announces the appointment of Rahul Mane as its new Head of Human Resources. Rahul brings over 15 years of experience; in building and leading high-performing HR teams within travel and e-commerce industries.

Mr. Rahul Mane, HR Head at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions

In his new role, Rahul will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of NeoNiches human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, employee relations, learning and development, and performance management. He will play a key role in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent to support the agencys continued growth and success.

“For long it has been an endeavor to consolidate our position by increasing our strategic team and capabilities. Our Vision 2025 states that NeoNiche will be one of the most respected “Full Services” Companies in terms of “People practices”, “Customer excellence” and “Revenues” in India,” said Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO, NeoNiche Group. “We are thrilled to welcome Rahul to the NeoNiche team, his proven track record of success in building strong company cultures and fostering employee engagement makes him a perfect fit for our organization. As NeoNiche continues to expand, Rahuls leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we have the right talent in place to deliver exceptional results for our clients. I am sure his past experiences will be of great use.”

Rahul joins NeoNiche from ClearTrip, where he served as Senior Manager of Human Resources and led a team of HR professionals in developing and implementing strategic HR initiatives. During his tenure, he played key roles in talent acquisition, employee relations, HR automation and Business Partnering. “I am excited to join NeoNiche, a company known for its creativity, innovation, and commitment to its people,” said Mane. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to create a best-in-class HR experience that attracts and retains top talent, fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth, and empowers our employees to achieve their full potential.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Rahul Mane

Rahul Mane is a seasoned HR professional with over 14 years of experience. Before joining NeoNiche, he held leadership positions at Cleartrip. Mane is passionate about building strong company cultures and empowering employees to reach their full potential. He holds a PGDBA in HR from Symbiosis.

About NeoNiche

NeoNiche is a leading experiential marketing agency that creates immersive and engaging brand experiences for clients across a variety of industries. The company is known for its creative storytelling, strategic execution, and commitment to delivering measurable results.