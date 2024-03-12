Home

Mallikarjun Kharge May Not Fight Lok Sabha Elections; Says ‘Want to Focus on Country, Not One Constituency’

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there are reports that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may skip the polls as he does not want to be confined to a single constituency.

New Delhi: India is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which are scheduled to take place in a few weeks. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates have not yet been announced but as per latest reports, the announcement may happen in the coming days. Ahead of the General Elections, the different political parties in India have begun their preparations; poll campaigns have begun, manifestos are being readied and parties have also started releasing the constituency-wise list of candidates. Amid these preparations, there are reports that suggest, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may skip the Lok Sabha Elections this year and this is because he ‘wants to focus on the country and not just one constituency’. Here’s what we know so far…

Congress President Kharge May Skip Lok Sabha Polls

As mentioned earlier, the latest news reports suggest that Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of Indian National Congress (INC) my skip the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While most party loyalists believed that Kharge would be leading the party and would stand for the elections from the Gulbarga Constituency of Karnataka, the party veteran has something else in mind.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s Son-In-Law To Take His Place?

According to a report by NDTV, sources told the media house that while as per last week’s party discussions, Mallikarjun Kharge was the top name in the candidates’ list for the Gulbarga Constituency of Karnataka. However, it seems that Kharge might nominate his son-in-law, Radhakrishnan Doddamani in his place. After winning twice from this constituency, Kharge lost in 2019; his son Priyank Kharge is minister in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet and he is not keen on contesting the upcoming polls. This is why Kharge may nominate his son-in-law instead.







