One Nation One Election: High Level Committee Holds Meeting, Reviews Its Various Activities

3 hours ago
One Nation One Election: The High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the Government of India, under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon, held a meeting in the Office of the Committee in Jodhpur Officers’ Hostel in New Delhi on Saturday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Harish Salve, Senior Advocate attended the meeting.

The HLC reviewed its various activities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Level Committee (HLC) and its members held interactions with political parties to examine the issue relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon.

As part of this, a delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by JP Nadda, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change and National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Om Pathak, National Executive, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the HLC and handed over a written memorandum.

3 hours ago
