Over 100 Top Indian Apparel Brands Showcased at the CMAI ‘Brands of India’ Pavilion at BharatTex 2024

After celebrating an unprecedented success in the MENA region, CMAI showcases the ‘Brands of India’, its international platform to promote Indian apparel brands in the overseas market, at the prestigious BharatTex 2024 by the Consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils, supported by the Ministry of Textiles. The CMAI Brands of India pavilion will be at Hall 12A, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 26 to 29, 2024.

The primary aim of BharatTex is to display the prowess of the Indian Textile Industry, encompassing the entire spectrum from fibre production to retail. In alignment with this objective, the ‘Brands of India’ pavilion by CMAI has been established to present to the international community the calibre of apparel brands that India has developed and nurtured.

‘Brands of India’ to showcase 100+ leading apparel brands like Arvind, Zodiac, Raymond, Killer, Fab India, Biba, Ancestry, Color Plus, Manyavar, Kora, Dollar, Macho, Lux, Monte Carlo, Pepe Jeans London, Octave Mettle, Mexico Jeans, Sin, Rupa, Siyaram’s, Oxemberg, J. Hampstead, Spykar, Westside, US Polo, CK, Tommy, Celio, Buffalo, Lee Cooper, Integriti, Lawman Pg3, Monte Biancoand many others.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Rajesh Masand, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “The Brands of India initiative is aimed at supporting the objective of BharatTex by showcasing the diversity and excellence of Indian apparel brands to the overseas market. With this initiative CMAI is setting a new benchmark for promoting Indian apparel brands globally, and we are excited about the promising future it holds for our dynamic industry.”

“Aligned with the Government of Indias Make in India and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ movements, the Brands of India initiative by the CMAI marks a critical advancement in establishing a platform for Indian apparel brands to penetrate global markets. Despite Indian apparel brands reaching competitive pricing with adherence to international standards of quality, a significant portion of exports continue to be marketed under the labels of the buyers. This accentuates the pressing need for a specialised platform to enhance the global visibility of Indian apparel brands,” Mr Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), further added.

Indias textile and apparel sector is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from US$ 172.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 387.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.59%. This sector is a cornerstone of the Indian economy, contributing approximately 2% to the GDP, or around US$ 70 billion, and is a vital source of employment, second only to agriculture. It directly employs 45 million people, with an additional 100 million in related industries. Globally, India ranks as the 5th largest exporter of textiles and apparel, with an 8.0% share in the countrys total exports and a 5% share in global trade for the sector in 2022-23. India achieved a record export value of US$ 35.58 billion in textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, in the financial year 2023. The exports of ready-made garments (RMG) reached US$ 16.19 billion in FY23, marking a modest growth of 1.1% over the previous year. This resilience and upward trajectory underscore the pivotal role of Indias textile and apparel industry in the global market, driven by a rich heritage of craftsmanship, a vast raw material base, and modern manufacturing capabilities.

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty (60) years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry, and is the first Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

For further information visit www.cmai.in. Follow X (Twitter) @CMAI_Official.