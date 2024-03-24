Pakistan Employs

In a veiled jibe at the neighbouring country, EAM S Jaishankar said that terrorism exists (in Pakistan) almost at “industry level” and “assembly line”.

File Photo (ANI)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar Saturday said that Islamabad employs terrorism as an instrument of statecraft and does not even try to hide this fact. Speaking at an event in Singapore, Jaishankar emphasised the complex problems involved in dealing with a neighbour like Pakistan where terrorism is almost like an “industry”.

“Every country wants a stable neighbourhood…we have been unfortunate, or ill-starred to be blessed with the one we have to our west. How do you deal with a neighbour, who does not hide the fact that they use terrorism as an instrument of statecraft?,” the EAM asked.

‘India won’t skirt problem anymore’

However, he affirmed that India will will not skirt the problem anymore and its been decided that the problem must be addressed because dodging it will only invite more trouble.

“I don’t have a quick, instantaneous fix, but what I can tell you is that India will not skirt this problem anymore…if we have a problem, we must be honest enough to face up to the problem. If you have to have those discussions, we should, if it’s hard to find a solution, we must work through,” Jaishankar said.

He said the mood in the country is not to overlook terrorism and measures are being devised to that end.

“We should not give the other country free pass…in India the mood is not to overlook terrorism,” the EAM asserted.

‘Assembly line’ of terror

“It’s not a one-off, different countries at different points of time have experienced this. But, a very sustained, almost an industry level, assembly line…people whose job is to do bad things at night,” he said.

“If you look at the changes that have happened in the last decade, the great deal of public anger to lack of response to terrorism threat is one factor,” he added.

Jaishankar on three-nation visit

EAM S Jaishankar is in Singapore and was speaking at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore on his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia from March 23-27.

The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, as per an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

