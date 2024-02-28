Parimatch Sports, a sportswear brand inspired by the worlds top athletes and an Ofï¬cial Partner of the Pro Kabaddi League since 2021, once again brought the audience closer to the champions. The Pro Kabaddi League is celebrating its landmark 10th season and this season has been a rousing success with breathtaking action.

Parimatch Sports Hosts Exclusive Meet & Greet With Pro Kabaddi Superstars

On 24 February, 20 lucky winners, who were shortlisted through activities on Parimatch Sports social media, attended an exclusive meet and greet session with top players of the League, including Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi), Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan), Sourav Gulia, and Sonu (Gujarat Giants), among others.

Fans had a thrilling opportunity not only to personally meet with their idols at a secret location but also to take a photo with them. Each fan also received a T-shirt from Parimatch Sports, all signed by the mentioned Pro Kabaddi stars.

Speaking on the occasion, AshuMalik said, “We always believe in keeping the spirit of sports high and want our fans to enjoy sports in a more immersive manner. ‘Fan moments’ such as this face-to-face meeting are a great opportunity for us to keep our fans entertained and the spirit of sports and Kabaddi high. Thanks to the Parimatch Sports brand, all players and attendees had a great time together.”

This event is a good example of how a dream can turn into reality. The photo report of the Meet and Greet with Kabaddi superstars will be available on Parimatch Sportssocial media. Follow them to feel the spirit of this exclusive event and get a chance to participate in the upcoming meet and greets with sports stars organized by Parimatch Sports.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 started in December 2023 in Ahmedabad, and the ï¬nal will be played on 1 March 2024 in Hyderabad.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at its heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-ï¬eld kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by the worlds top athletes and their victories on the pitch. Outstanding cricket stars Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.