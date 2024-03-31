‘Parivaar Bachao, Bhrashtachar Chupao’: BJP’s Scathing Remarks On INDIA Bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao’ Rally

In a scathing attack against the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Ramlila Maidan once hosted “India against corruption” movement under the leadership of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare but today the same place is hosting a rally for “everybody with corruption”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi said the rally isn’t about “saving democracy” but to “save family and hide corruption”.

The BJP Sunday launched a blistering attack on the INDIA bloc, stating that the ‘Loktantra Bachao‘ rally of the opposition grouping was not about “saving democracy” but an attempt to “save family” and “hide corruption” of various leaders and members of the alliance.

“The ‘Save Democracy’ rally today that the opposition parties have scheduled in Delhi is actually a ‘Parivaar Bachao, Bhrashtachar Chupao’ rally. The title that they have given to their rally is hilarious,” said BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Citing cases of graft against a host of INDIA bloc leaders, including those belonging to the Congress, DMK and the RJD, Sudhanshu Trivedi trashed the opposition bloc’s accusation that they were being targeted and implicated in fake corruption cases by the Modi government due to political vendetta.

#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA bloc rally today, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, “…It is not ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally but in reality, it is ‘Parivar Bachao, bhrashtachar chhupao’ rally…” pic.twitter.com/sWitcglVIx — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Corruption charges pre-date Modi era

Trivedi asserted that the graft charges against these opposition leaders pre-date the Modi era and BJP dispensation has merely done what it had promised in its manifesto, that is to punish those involved in corruption at the top levels of governance.

In a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc, Trivedi said the Ramlila Maidan once hosted “India against corruption” movement under the leadership of anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare but today the same place is hosting a rally for “everybody with corruption”.

‘INDIA bloc leaders called for eradication of Hindus’

Trivedi also took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for aligning with other opposition parties, especially the Congress, saying that people who trashed many leaders as thieves and crooks have joined hands with them.

“…and it is a strange and startling sight”.

Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, the BJP leader added.

Trivedi alleged that all the leaders of opposition alliance who have gathered at the rally had opposed the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple and some even called for “eradication of Hinduism”, referring to remarks made by DMK leaders previously.

“They are all here to hide their old sins. These parties represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics while the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises the politics of credibility and the track record of delivering on its promises.”

In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise.

People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.

(With PTI inputs)







