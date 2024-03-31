3 Killed, 11 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In New Tehri

There were 14 people in the vehicle when it went out of control and fell into a deep gorge.

The car was headed to Chamba. (ANI image)

Uttarakhand Car Accident: In an accident that took place on Sunday in Tehri, Uttarakhand, three people including a woman lost their lives when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge.

It is reported that 11 other people were injured in the accident that took place in the Tehri district.

According to Narendra Nagar SHO Gopal Dutt Bhatt, the incident occurred near Duwakotidhar on the Gaja-Dandachali-Chamba motor road in the Gaja Tehsil at around 9 am on Sunday.

There were 14 people in the vehicle when it went out of control and fell into a deep gorge, said SHO Bhatt.

The car was headed to Chamba.

Two of the deceased, identified as Dharamveer Aswal (45) and Ritika (22) died on the spot while another named Jagveer Singh Rawat (40) died at a hospital in Gaja, said Bhatt.

An official informed that one of the injured persons is still under treatment at a hospital in Gaja and the rest have been admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The SDRF and the local police reached the spot upon receiving the information while the locals helped the police team retrieve the bodies from the accident site.

(With PTI inputs)







