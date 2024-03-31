Home

Bengaluru Records 37 Degree Celsius Temperature on Saturday, Public Health Advisory Issued

Heatwave Alert: Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, scatting the highest temperature in March in the last five years. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday’s temperature surpassed Friday’s 36.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the reports, in March 2017, 37.2 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Bengaluru, the highest temperature in the month to date. Before that, 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in March 1997.

The temperature in many parts of the state breached 40 degrees Celsius temperatures, and IMD has already warned of possible heat waves in a few regions.

Public Health Advisory Issued:

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a public health advisory

The advisory has been issued for vulnerable sections of people in the beginning of this month.

The government asked people to be extra cautious as the temperatures will likely remain the same for the next few days.

The department has asked people to stay hydrated and consume liquids to escape dehydration.

Vulnerable people like infants, pregnant women, people with mental and physical issues and older people are asked to be extra cautious in such unusual temperatures.

The government has advised that their heads be kept covered from direct sunlight

The authorities have prescribed oral rehydration solutions (ORS) for all.







