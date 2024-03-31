‘Arvind Is A Lion, Cannot Be Kept In Jail For Long’: Sunita Kejriwal Roars At INDIA Rally

New Delhi: The opposition parties held ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally in the national capital on Sunday against the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. The rally was attended by top leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav among others. During the rally, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday called her husband a “lion” and said that he “cannot be kept in jail for long”.

Sunita further stated that Arvind Kejriwal sent a message from jail.

“But before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, put my husband in jail. Did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal is a true patriot and honest person?”

“These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long,” she added.

Quoting her husband Sunita said, “I am not asking for votes today. I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India. India is a great nation with thousands of years-old civilisation. I think about Mother India from inside the jail, and she is in pain. Let’s make a new India.”

“I present six guarantees on behalf of the INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for poor people. Third, we will build government schools in every village. Fourth, we will build Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-speciality government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment,” she said as she read out her husband’s message.

“Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years. We will give statehood to Delhi. We will complete these six guarantees in five years. I have done all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come. My resolve has become even stronger in jail, I will soon come out,” she further read.

BJP leaders promptly responded on Opposition’s mega rally and criticised it. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “in order to hide their old crimes, all these parties… are using Ramlila Maidan to hide their old crimes of corruption”

On March 21, the Chief Minister found himself under arrest concerning a case of money laundering linked to the now-dismantled Delhi excise policy. A Delhi judiciary has ruled in favor of extending his time spent under the Enforcement Directorate’s grip till April 1st, enabling further interrogation.