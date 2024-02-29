Passports, Visas Of Farmers To Be Cancelled; FIR In Shubhkaran Singh’s Death

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests by the farmers demanding a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, the Ambala Police have announced that they have started a process to cancel visas and passports of farmers who are involved in breaking barricades or causing disturbances at the Punjab border during the recent farmer protest. According to Ambala DSP Joginder Singh, police are taking action against those ‘rowdies’ who created disturbance during the agitation. “We are taking action against only those rowdies who were involved in disturbances during the farmer agitation. We have started the process of communication with the authorities concerned in this regard,” he said.

DSP Singh also clarified that not all protesters in the farmer agitation are engaged in such acts.

He said that police are taking action against those farmers ‘rowdies’ who came from Punjab to Haryana during the protest. “Through CCTV or drone cameras and videography, we have identified such persons engaged in breaking barricades or causing disturbances. We have also taken numerous photographs in which they are seen vandalizing properties and causing disturbances through different means,” added the DSP.

On the other hand, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher informed that a case has been registered under IPC’s Sections 302 and 114 in the killing of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh at the Khanauri Border. He further informed that the body of the farmer will be taken to his native village to perform the last rites.

“Today is the 17th day of the march at the Khanauri and Shambhu border. We have received the info that an FIR has been lodged under sections 302 and 114 of IPC (in the death of Shubhkaran Singh)… Also today we will take the body of the deceased (Shubhkaran Singh) to the Khanauri border and his (Shubhkaran Singh) last rites will be performed at his native village…”

It is worth noting that the farmers’ Delhi Chalo march enters its 17th day. No major result was seen as the farmers’ leaders rejected the central government’s proposal on MSP.







