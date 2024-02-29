Home

Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye: UGC Chairman Invites Young Voters to Participate in Campaign

The Ministry of Education is all set to organise “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” from February 28 to March 6, 2024, to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth in elections. Earlier on Wednesday, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar issued a clarion call to inspire and mobilize young, particularly first-time voters, and invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” campaign. “The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Election Commission of India have launched a nationwide campaign to create electoral awareness among the youth. The objective of this campaign is to engage and encourage the youth to participate in the electoral processes,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in a video message said.

Let us participate in the largest democratic process in the World. Know your electoral responsibilities, particularly the first-time voters, and make informed decisions. “UGC calls all Higher Education Institutions and students to join this movement… pic.twitter.com/LsNluZcN6B — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 28, 2024

The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy in the world.

Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the country will take part in the initiative. Designated spaces shall be identified in Universities/ Colleges/ HEIs where the voter awareness relation activities will be undertaken by respective institutions. The initiative will witness both on-ground physical events and online competitions on MyGov platform.

Various activities including competitions on blog writing, podcasts, debate, essay writing, quizzes, extempore, Battle of Bands, etc. will be conducted to show their creativity in content creation. Interactive Workshops and Seminars emphasizing the value of voting, understanding the electoral process etc. will also be organised at the institutions.

Additionally, the campaign will encourage youth to take the voter’s pledge on the official website https://ecisveep.nic.in/pledge/ to further solidify their commitment to the electoral process. They will also be encouraged to download the Voter Helpline App.

