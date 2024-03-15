Petrol Diesel Prices CUT: Check New Price In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: The Centre has slashed the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre on Thursday. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed about this major development ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. “By reducing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, PM Modi has once again proved that the welfare and comfort of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal,” he wrote in the post.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) yesterday informed that they have revised the fuel prices – petrol and diesel – in entire country. Notably, the revised fuel prices are affected from 6 am today.

Notably, reduction in fuel prices not only boost people spending but also slash the operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles that are running on diesel.

New Petrol, Diesel Rates After Price Cut

• In the national capital, petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre earlier it was Rs 96.72 per litre, and diesel price is Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.

• In Mumbai, petrol now sells for Rs 104.21 per litre, earlier it cost Rs 106.31, and diesel for Rs 92.15.

• In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.94 per litre, earlier it costed Rs 106.03 and diesel, Rs 90.76 against Rs 92.76.

• In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 100.75, and diesel, Rs 92.34.

• In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 99.94, against current price of Rs 101.94, and diesel is selling at Rs 85.89.

Reduced petrol & diesel prices will benefit the citizens through:

● More disposable income.

● Boost for tourism and travel industries.

● Control over inflation.

● Increased consumer confidence and spending.

● Reduced expenses for businesses dependent on transportation.

● Enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

● Reduced outgo for Farmers on tractor operations & pump sets.