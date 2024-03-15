NationalPolitics

Breaking News Live Updates, March 15 Latest News

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Breaking LIVE: US Says It Is Concerned About CAA And Closely Monitoring Its Implementation

Breaking News Live Updates: The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation. “We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing. “We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” Miller said in response to a question. The India implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.




