Home

News

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1PM 15.03.2024 LIVE NOW: Dear Meghna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

live

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-03-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, March 08, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 2

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 15.03.2024 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland Lottery Result Page. Here, we will post all the latest updates on the Nagaland Dear lottery winners list. Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-03-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, March 08, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. There are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Result 15.03.2024: Check Live Updates Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1PM 15.03.2024 LIVE: Dear Meghna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result 8 PM March 14 LIVE NOW:

91G 09044 Wins the First Prize

31342 Wins the Second Prize

22996 42107 42443 43368 43556 51146 51257 54035 75470 78397 Win The Third Prize

Nagaland State Lottery Result 8 PM March 14 LIVE NOW: Dear SANDPIPER NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6PM March 14 LIVE NOW

88D 18610 Wins the First Prize

91214 Wins the Second Prize

01990 08726 11644 41044 44925 46060 46586 51677 51880 88473 win the third prize



Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday 13-03-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM March 14 LIVE NOW: Dear LAKE EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here SOON

Nagaland Lottery Result 14.03.2024 For 1PM OUT:

70E 74613 Wins First Price

81082 Second Prize

23378 28339 29026 32732 34760 44641 68341 68559 92332 95354 third Prize

Nagaland Lottery Result 14.03.2024 For 1PM OUT:

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 14 For 1 PM: Dear Mahanadi Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers will be available at 1PM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 8PM 13.03.2024: Dear PELICAN NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 13 For 6 PM LIVE NOW:

85J 97035 Wins the First prize

Wins the First prize 77592 Wins the Second Prize

Wins the Second Prize 09476 18081 20823 36518 43763 44817 47107 90955 95991 97801 win the third prize

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result For 6PM:

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 13.03.2024 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?

If the prize money exceeds Rs 10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 13 For 6 PM: Dear Hill Evening Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here SOON

Nagaland Lottery Result 13.03.2024 1PM:

36H 11945 wins the first prize

36884 Wins the second prize

05325 13800 21434 53248 53360 54110 60151 62225 68188 76471 win the third prize

Nagaland Lottery 13-03-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland State Lottery Result March 13 For 1 PM will be announced soon.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 13.03.2024 Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button. Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 13.03.2024. Step 4: Click the Today Result View link. Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 13-03-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, will be announced







