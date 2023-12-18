Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science (PCACS) Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Education

Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science, a leading institution in Panvel dedicated to providing quality education, is proud to announce its 25th-anniversary celebrations. Over the past quarter-century, Pillai College has been committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and fostering a nurturing environment for students. Popularly known by its acronym PCACS, the college has gone through 3 cycles of accreditation from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) being awarded an ‘A‘ Grade in all 3 cycles. The college was also the recipient of the ‘Best College Award‘ of the University of Mumbai in 2016. The Pillai campus also has prestigious collaborations with Harvard Business School online and FIFA, World Federation of Sports to run their Executive Sports Management Program exclusively for South Asia with the CIES University in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

Campus (inset) Founder Dr K M Vasudevan Pillai & Co-founder Dr Daphne Pillai

To mark this significant milestone, Pillai College team had planned a series of events and initiatives from June, 2023 with the alumni of the institution. The celebrations culminated last week with a grand event on 16 December 2023. Over 3000 alumni attended the silver Jubilee celebrations which was held in the Pillai ‘Quad‘ at Dr. K.M. Vasudevan Pillai campus at New Panvel, Navi Mumbai on December 16, 2023. The celebrations began with the lighting of the traditional lamp and the unveiling of different banners showcasing the significant achievements of the college over the past 25 years.

At the Silver Jubilee celebrations many awards were given out to alumni who had excelled in fields such as research, entrepreneurship, journalism, technology, sports, entertainment, dance, photography and many more.

Some of the prominent awardees were Indian Cricket Captain T 201 series Surya Kumar Yadav, Wildlife Photographer Aishwarya Shridhar, Footballers for the Indian National Team Rahul Bheke and Nikhil Poojary, Asian Games Silver Medalist in Rifle Shooting Kiran Jadhav and Actors Shurud Wardekar, Vijaya Babar and Sajid Bubere. Music and dance performances sent the crowds reeling into raptures. There were several videos screened which demonstrated the campus growth from a fledgling college to a full-fledged autonomous college of University of Mumbai offering undergraduate programs in 13 academic disciplines, 3 post graduate programs and 5 Research Centres in different branches of study.

The future plans of the college is to acquire university status and to start programs aligned to industry needs specially with the Navi Mumbai airport being developed close to the area.

Prin. Gajanan Wader and Vice Principal Prof. Deepika Sharma have planned other relevant projects with the alumni which includes ‘CraftSoul’ which envisions PCACS as a catalyst for the revitalization of local handicraft traditions, creating a sustainable ecosystem where artisans can thrive. The project aims to foster appreciation for traditional crafts, generate economic opportunities, and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of the community.

FreshBizz‘ is another innovative showcase in collaboration with our Entrepreneur Alumni, which beckons aspiring student entrepreneurs to present and exhibit their startup ideas. This event aims to create a dynamic platform for students to unleash their entrepreneurial spirit, providing them with the opportunity to showcase the next wave of innovative ventures and benefit from the invaluable insights of our accomplished Entrepreneur Alumni.

We have also introduced a ‘Global Trade: India-Australia Perspective’ certificate program powered by Alumni in collaboration with the ‘International Federation of Women in Commerce and Industry‘ (IWFCI, Australia). This unique program is crafted to provide students with hands-on insights into trade opportunities, enriching their understanding of the India-Australia trade dynamics through the expertise of our esteemed Alumni and IWFCI.

Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science invites the community, alumni, current students, and stakeholders to join in our networking opportunities planned this coming year which will include alumni panel discussions, career fairs and professional development workshops. The events will reflect on the institutions rich history and also showcase its commitment to shaping future generations and making a positive impact on society.

Founder Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai speaking on the occasion said, “My vision was to set up an institution of learning in the nascent area of Panvel 25 years ago. Today the Pillai campus in Panvel has become an educational hub imparting education to around 9000 students with a township developed around the institution promoting economic growth and community building.”

Co-founder, Dr. Daphne Pillai in her address said, “The college focuses on Research, Entrepreneurship and Employability. The institution provides students with the workspace and technological support for research and entrepreneurship, and the opportunities to become employable and to have a great career once they leave the portals of the college.”

Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science remains grateful to Prof. A.N. Kutty and all those who have contributed to its success over the past 25 years, including dedicated faculty, staff, students, and supportive community members.