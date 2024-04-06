Home

PM Modi Heaps Praises On Implementaion Of Triple Talaq Ban; Says It Saved Muslim Families

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi talked about the achievement of the BJP government, which has ended the evil practice of (instant) triple talaq, at a rally in Saharanpur.

Saharanpur: At a campaign rally in Saharanpur before the Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big statement on the implementation of the ban on Triple Talaq. PM Modi claimed that the ban on instant Triple Talaq not only benefitted Muslim women but also saved Muslim families. He conveyed his belief that future generations of Muslim women will thank him for dismantling the practice of triple talaq that had been haunting them and their kin

“The BJP government has ended the evil practice of (instant) triple talaq. We enacted a strong law in the interest of crores of Muslim sisters” and protected their families, PM Modi said.

Furthermore, the PM stressed the significance of genuine secularism, where every individual, irrespective of caste or faith, can access government welfare schemes—a principle he insists has been demonstrated throughout the BJP’s time in power.

Some are saying Muslim women have benefited, but “they do not have a complete understanding. It is not that only Muslim women have benefitted” but also their parents and brothers, who were always worried as to what they would do if their daughter or sister had to go through triple talaq, Modi said.

“By ending this practice of triple talaq, we have saved the entire Muslim family and liberated it from the fear of the sword hanging over them. For centuries to come, Muslim daughters will continue to bless Modi,” the prime minister said.

Lok Sabha Constituencies In Western UP

The Lok Sabha constituencies in western UP with a sizeable Muslim population are Rampur (42 per cent), Amroha (32 per cent), Saharanpur (30 per cent), Bijnor, Nagina and Moradabad (28 per cent each), Muzaffarnagar (27 per cent), Kairana and Meerut (23 per cent each) and Sambhal (22 per cent).

Apart from this, Muslim voters constitute 19 per cent of the electoral population in Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Aligarh.

Around 15.34 crore people are eligible to vote in Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats, where the elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Saharanpur, Kairana And Muzaffarnagar To Vote On April 19

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies will vote in the first phase on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats, brushing aside the challenge of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

The BSP was the biggest gainer in the alliance, with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav’s SP won five seats, while the RLD couldn’t open its account in the polls. The Congress won the lone Raebareli seat from where Sonia Gandhi had contested. This time, the RLD has joined hands with the BJP, while the BSP is going it alone.

(With inputs from agencies)







