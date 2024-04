Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll Dates, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

The Lok SAbha polls in Maharashtra will take place in five different phases from April 19 to May 20.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maharashtra is one of the crucial states for all the political parties as it has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats, which is 48, behind only Uttar Pradesh, which has 80. The state is known for its unpredictability during elections and is a very hard nut to crack for political parties aiming for a landslide victory here. With the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats, the land of Shivaji becomes a crucial state as it has the potential to decide the winner in clutch situations. Mostly dominated by regional parties, the state is also a stronghold for some of the major National Parties like – BJP, NCP and Congress.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full Schedule

The general election in Maharashtra will take place in five different phases from April 19 to May 20.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates Phase Wise

Phase 1: Polling Date – April 19

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara – Gondiya

Gadchiroli – Chimur

Chandrapur

Phase 2: Polling Date – April 26

Buldhana

Akola

Amravati

Wardha

Yavatmal-Washim

Hingoli, Nanded

Parbhani

Phase 3: Date of polling- May 7

Raigad

Baramati

Osmanabad

Latur

Solapur

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Phase 4: Polling Date – May 13

Nandurbar

Jalgaon

Raver

Jalna

Aurangabad

Maval

Pune

Shirur

Ahmednagar

Shirdi

Beed

Phase 5: Polling Date – May 20

Dhule

Dindori

Nashik

Palghar

Bhiwandi

Kalyan

Thane

Mumbai North

Mumbai North – West

Mumbai North – East

Mumbai North – Central

Mumbai South – Central

Mumbai South

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Constituencies

In Maharashtra, a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats exist; five are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), four for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the remaining 39 are open to all. In the 2019 parliamentary election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 23 seats, while their then-ally, Shiv Sena, came out on top in 18 constituencies. However, despite their initial collaboration in the elections, the two parties went their separate ways afterward.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

No Constituency NDA I.N.D.I.A

1 Nandurbar Heena Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP) Adv Gowaal K Padavi (INC)

2 Dhule Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP)

3 Jalgaon Smita Wagh (BJP)

4 Raver Raksha Nikhil Khadase (BJP)

5 Buldhana

6 Akola Anup Dhotre (BJP) Abhay Kashinath Patil (INC)

7 Amravati Navneet Rana (BJP) Balwant Basawant Wankhede (INC)

8 Wardha Ramdas C Tadas (BJP)

9 Ramtek Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve (INC)

10 Nagpur Nitin Gadkari (BJP) Vikas Thakare (INC)

11 Bhandara–Gondiya Sunil Baburao Mendhe (BJP) Prashant Yadavrao Padole (INC)

12 Gadchiroli–Chimur Ashok Mahadev Rao Nete (BJP) Namdev Dasaram Kirsan (INC)

13 Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar (INC)

14 Yavatmal–Washim

15 Hingoli

16 Nanded Prataprao Patil (BJP) Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan (INC)

17 Parbhani

18 Jalna Raosaheb Dadarao Danve (BJP)

19 Aurangabad

20 Dindori Barti Pravin Pawar (BJP)

21 Nashik

22 Palghar

23 Bhiwandi Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP)

24 Kalyan

25 Thane

26 Mumbai North Piyush Goyal (BJP)

27 Mumbai North West

28 Mumbai North East Mihir Kotecha (BJP)

29 Mumbai North Central

30 Mumbai South Central

31 Mumbai South

32 Raigad

33 Maval

34 Pune Murlidhar Kisan (BJP) Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (INC)

35 Baramati

36 Shirur

37 Ahmednagar Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)

38 Shirdi

39 Beed Pankaja Munde (BJP)

40 Osmanabad

41 Latur Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP) Shivajirao Kalge (INC)

42 Solapur Ram Satpute (BJP) Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (INC)

43 Madha Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik (BJP)

44 Sangli Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP)

45 Satara

46 Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg

47 Kolhapur Shahu Shahaji Chatrapati (INC)

48 Hatkanangle