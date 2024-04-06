Home

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Continue Its Winning Streak or Has INDIA Bloc Any Chance?

Jabalpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will the BJP continue winning here or will the Congress make a comeback after 1996?

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur is a politically significant Lok Sabha constituency situated in the heart of Madhya Pradesh and holds a significant sway in the political scenario of Indian politics. It is widely recognized for its influential political nature. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter count in the constituency was as high as 1,819,893. Amidst the intense competition in the state, Rakesh Singh of the BJP claimed victory by securing a total of 826,454 votes.

2024 Lok Sabha Election: Jabalpur

Voting Date: April 19, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

Jabalpur Candidates List

Ashish Dubey from Bharatiya Janata Party

Adv. Dinesh Yadav from Indian National Congress

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rakesh Singh won by a margin of 4,54,744 votes, defeating Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha of the INC. Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha got 3,71,710 votes, which was almost 30% of the total votes polled, but Rakesh Singh got 8,26,454 votes and won.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rakesh Singh won by a margin of 2,08,639 votes, defeating Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha of the INC, who got 3,55,970 votes.







