Congress Counters PM Modis Muslim League Ideology Jibe, Says BJP Engaging In Divisive Politics

Congress Counters PM Modi’s ‘Muslim League Ideology’ Jibe, Says BJP Engaging In ‘Divisive Politics’

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Narendra Modi over his remarks that the party’s manifesto bore a Muslim League imprint. Saying the prime minister “does not know his history” the party highlighted that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was part of a coalition government with the League in Bengal during the early 1940s. Additionally, the opposition party criticized the BJP for engaging in divisive politics. “The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province. It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress’ election manifesto released on April 5, calling it a bundle of lies, while claiming that the grand old party will be unable to do anything for the country’s interests. Modi said the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint while a part of it is dominated by the leftists.

Speaking at a rally in Pushkar in Rajasthan, PM Modi said “each page of the Congress’ election manifesto smells of dividing the nation”.

“This manifesto reflects the same ideology of the Muslim League. The Congress wants to impose the ideas of the Muslim League of the past era on the India of today. Leftists have dominated the part of this manifesto bearing the imprint of the Muslim League.

“Today, the Congress has neither principles nor policies left. It seems that Congress has given everything on contract. The entire Congress has been outsourced. Such a party (Congress) cannot do any work in the interest of the country,” PM Modi said.







