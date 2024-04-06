Congress President Kharge Accuses PM Modi of Failing to Fulfill Promises, Says 'Unlike PM Modi, We Don't Tell Lies...'

The Lok Sabha elections are set to take place across seven phases, beginning on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a public rally held in Jaipur on Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promises while asserting that his party does not engage in such practices. Kharge’s remarks came a day after the Congress released its manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge highlighted the Congress’ commitment to fulfilling 25 guarantees if the party comes to power. He questioned the Modi government’s track record, particularly regarding job creation, asking, “He gave the guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs every year. So, in the last 10 years, he had to provide 20 crore jobs. I want to ask if you have 20 crore jobs or not.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Government on Unemployment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also addressed the rally, criticised the BJP government for the rising unemployment in the country. She alleged that major institutions meant to strengthen democracy have been weakened, leading to a lack of faith in the electronic voting machine among the public.

Congress Manifesto Focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

The Congress manifesto, compiled after nationwide consultations and receiving thousands of suggestions, centres around five pillars of justice, or ‘Paanch Nyay’. These include ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, along with various guarantees made by the party as part of its poll promises.

One of the prominent pledges in the manifesto is Rahul Gandhi’s promise of a nationwide caste survey. The party aims to conduct a socio-economic and caste census to enumerate castes, sub-castes, and their socio-economic conditions. Additionally, the Congress plans to amend the Constitution to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs if elected to power.

Key Promises in the ‘Nyay Patra’ Manifesto

The Congress manifesto, titled ‘Nyay Patra’, focuses on the five “pillars of justice” and the 25 guarantees under them. Some of the key promises include:

Filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.

Implementing a 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) across all castes and communities without discrimination.

Adopting the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.

Passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Abolishing the Agnipath programme and resuming normal recruitment in the armed forces.

