Anand Mahindra Offers Job To 13-Year-Old Girl Who Foiled Monkey Attack Using Alexa

Nikita, 13, was playing with her one-year-old niece when they were attacked by a Monkey.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, commended a 13-year-old girl’s quick thinking in thwarting a monkey attack in Uttar Pradesh. Using Amazon’s Alexa, the girl commanded the virtual assistant to mimic a dog’s bark, successfully scaring off the monkeys in her sister’s home. Impressed by her bravery, Mahindra offered the girl a job for her remarkable courage and presence of mind.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, Nikita, 13, was playing with her one-year-old niece when they were attacked by a Monkey. As family members were in the other room, the girl commanded Alexa, Amazon’s virtual voice assistant, to bark to scare away the monkey. The incident took place when Nikita had gone to her sister’s place and was playing with her niece near the kitchen on the first floor of the house.

Reacting to the incident, Anand Mahindra took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote: “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary.”

He said the girl showed “potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world”. “After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!” the chairman added.

Recalling the ordeal, Nikita shared her experience with news agency ANI, stating, “A few guests visited our home and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid was scared and so did I but then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Because of that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away.”

Nikita’s mother, Shipra Ojha, commended her daughter’s quick thinking, acknowledging that it saved both girls from potential harm. “Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device,” she expressed to ANI. “We were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away.”







