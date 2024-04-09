PM Modi To Hold Roadshow, Poll Rallies In Tamil Nadu, UP And MP

In the evening, PM Modi will head to Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow in state capital Chennai.

File Photo (ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address campaign rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Here’s the full schedule of PM Modi’s poll rallies for today:

PM Modi schedule in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will start his campaign work for the day by addressing a public meeting Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh at 11 AM today.

Later, in the afternoon, PM Modi will address an election rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh during his second visit to the state in three days.

The Prime Minister’s rally at Balaghat is scheduled to start at around 2.30 pm, BJP sources said Monday.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh in three days. On Sunday, the BJP’s star campaigner held a roadshow in Jabalpur, which is the nerve centre of the Mahakoshal region.

The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai

Then, PM Modi will head to Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow in state capital Chennai in the evening and lead the campaign for BJP candidates in South Chennai and Central Chennai constituencies.

The roadshow will be held at Thyagaraya Road in the city’s T. Nagar locality, BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has said, adding that the PM’s rally will cover segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai.

Traffic diversions have been announced by the police in the wake of the PM Modi’s rally while security has been beefed up in the area.

The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Central Chennai against DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

