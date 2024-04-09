Robert Vadra Drops Fresh Hint At Contesting Lok Sabha Polls As Congress Waits For Amethi Candidate

Vadra said that people of Amethi feel that if he contests from the seat, the voters will have the option of “correcting their mistake of electing Smriti Irani”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is considering a foray into politics, hinting at contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With speculation rife over the Congress’s choice for the Amethi seat, Vadra disclosed that he has been receiving numerous calls from party workers nationwide, particularly from Amethi for him to take part in the upcoming election. This development underscores Vadra’s growing influence and the potential impact of his political debut.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Vadra said that people of Amethi feel that if he contests from the seat, the voters will have the option of “correcting their mistake of electing Smriti Irani”.

In an interview with IANS, Robert Vadra said, “Not just Amethi, I am getting party workers’ support from all over the country to actively join politics. Yes, I admit that the Amethi bit (of him contesting Lok Sabha polls from the constituency) is getting more prominence because I have campaigned there since 1999.”

“They (people of Amethi) feel that if I contest from there, they’ll have the option of correcting their mistake of electing Smritiji. I am sure they will ensure my victory by a huge margin if I contest. However, I will not fight to challenge someone even though Smritiji levelled unsubstantiated allegations against me in the past,” he further told the news agency.

Vadra, however, added that he would show his full support to his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi if he decided to file his nomination from the Amethi seat. “If Rahul thinks that he should also fight from Amethi after Wayanad, I will fully support him and be with him during his campaigns. Also, I don’t need to be in active politics to interact with the people. They know they can always meet me in case Rahul or Priyanka are not available,” he said.

Amethi was the Gandhi family’s stronghold for a long time before Smriti Irani won the seat in 2019.

Amethi will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of polling along with UP’s Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.







