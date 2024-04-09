NationalPolitics

Can Congress Break BJP’s Grip On North Goa Constituency?

North Goa is one of the two Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Goa.

Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress Break BJP’s Grip On North Goa Constituency?

North Goa Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: North Goa is one of the two Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Goa. According to the schedule, Goa will vote in just one phase on May 7 for its two Lok Sabha constituencies. The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies: North Goa and South Goa.
The BJP has won the South Goa constituency only twice since 1962.

In the 2019 general elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while the South Goa seat was won by Congress candidate Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates 

  • BJP Shripad Yesso Naik
  • INC Ramakant Khalap
  • AAP
  • NOTA None of the Above

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

  • Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024
  • Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024
  • Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024
  • Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024
  • Date of Poll: 07-05-2024
  • Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024
  • Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

North Goa Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik emerged victorious, securing 244,844 votes, followed by INC’s Girish Chodankar — 1,64,597 votes.

North Goa Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik emerged victorious, securing 2,37,903 votes, followed by INC’s Ravi S. Naik — 1,32,304 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the North Goa Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.




