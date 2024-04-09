BRS Moves EC To Ban Rahul Gandhi From Campaigning; Here’s Why

The BRS also demanded Rahul Gandhi to present proof of his claims, and urged the EC to bar the Congress leader from campaigning in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

File Photo (ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating election rules during a public meeting in Telangana last month.

The BRS, which formerly ruled Telangana before it was ousted from power by the Congress in state polls late last year, claimed in a letter to the poll authority that Gandhi, at a March 6 public meeting in Tukkuguda, made “baseless references” to the telephone tapping case without providing any evidence.

BRS leaders Karne Prabhakar and Dasoju Shravan wrote a letter to the EC on the party’s behalf, demanding action against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, and urging the poll panel to conduct an inquiry into the Wayanad MP’s statements.

The BRS also demanded Rahul Gandhi to present proof of his claims, and urged the EC to bar the Congress leader from campaigning in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, adding that Gandhi made “derogatory comments against party president KCR”.

During a public meeting last month, Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the BRS and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over the alleged phone-tapping case

“You know how your former chief minister ran the government. He tapped the phones of thousands of people. And those intelligence agencies, tax agencies, and police here, they misused them,” the Congress scion had reportedly said at the March 6 meeting.

The BRS, in its complaint to the EC, cited the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates that leaders can only discuss the policies of other parties and not make statements that could tarnish an individual’s reputation.

Despite this, Rahul Gandhi persisted in making false statements during his speech, the BRS said, while attaching videos of the the Congress leader’s remarks to support their argument.

The regional party also expressed concern about Rahul Gandhi’s remarks linking KCR to telephone tapping and accusing the former chief minister of abusing state machinery, including police and intelligence agencies.

According to a statement, the BRS accused Rahul Gandhi of making these remarks with malicious intent to benefit his party and potentially influence voters.

Notably, the BRS has lodged another complaint with the Central Election Commission against Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks on the same phone-tapping issue, seeking action against her for violating the election code of conduct.

The case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous KCR-led BRS government in Telangana.

