Will Congress Finally Break the BJPs Hold at Kanker Constituency?

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Finally Break the BJP’s Hold at Kanker Constituency?

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), Kanker votes in the second phase on April 26.

Kanker Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidate, Kanker is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), Kanker votes in the second phase on April 26.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 28. The last date for filing nominations is April 4. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till April 5. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Baster Lok Sabha Constituency include Bhojraj Nag from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biresh Thakur from the Indian National Congress.

Kanker Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 28-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 04-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 05-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 08-04-2024

Date of Poll: 26-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Kanker Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

BJP Bhojraj Nag

INC Biresh Thakur

Kanker Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Mohan Mandavi emerged victorious, securing 546,233 votes, followed by INC’s Biresh Thakur — 5,39,319 votes.

Kanker Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Vikram Usendi emerged victorious, securing 4,65,215 votes, followed by INC’s Foolodevi Netam — 4,30,057 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Kanker Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.







