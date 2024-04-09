NationalPolitics

Indian Student From Hyderabad Mohammad Abdul Arfath, Who Was Missing Last Month, Found Dead In US

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Mohammad Abdul Arfath , who went missing last month, has been found dead in the US, the Indian embassy in New York said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who moved to the US in 2023 for a Master’s at Cleveland State University, went missing for nearly three weeks, and the embassy had earlier said that it was in touch with Abdul’s family and was working with local law enforcement agencies to locate him. This morning, the embassy said he was found dead.

“Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family,” the Indian Ambassy in New York said in a tweet.

“@IndiainNewYork is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s death. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India,” it added.

Notably, this is the eleventh Indian to die in the US this year as most of the cases were students. The series of deaths of the Indian students have left Indians in the US and their families in India shocked and worried.

As per the data available from the US, over 2.6 lakh Indian students migrated to the country in the 2022-2023 session. This was a 35 per cent increase from the previous session.




