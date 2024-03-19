Home

PM Modi To Speak At Startup Mahakumbh Today, Check Theme And Other Details About Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, has confirmed that he will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh event being held in Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about the event..

New Delhi: Startup Mahakumbh, an event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors is being organised in New Delhi, from March 18 to March 20, 2024. On its last and final day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the guests and all those who will be present at the event. PM Modi has given the details about his address via his social media account on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Know all about the event and PM Modi’s address…

PM Modi To Address Entrepreneurs At Startup Mahakumbh

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi will be addressing the entrepreneurs at the Startup Mahakumbh, being organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of Startups, innovators, and upcoming entrepreneurs. India’s strides in the world of Startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.” According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, with the resounding theme of ‘Bharat Innovates,’ the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors.

What Is Startup Mahakumbh?

Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest and first-of-its-kind startup event, registered record participation, serving as a vibrant platform for all stakeholders in the Indian startup ecosystem. The confluence of stakeholders and experts is expected to help further develop emerging sectors like DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, Gaming, etc, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Startup Mahakumbh Theme

As per the official website of Startup Mahakumbh, with the central theme ‘Bharat Innovates’, the event will also feature mentorship clinics, pitch competitions, and a multi-track conference featuring leadership talks, panel discussions, workshops, and a host of exciting activities for startups as well as future entrepreneurs. The event will also host a Future Entrepreneurs Day on March 20, with a focus on cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit among students. The Future Entrepreneurs Day is expected to gather close to 5,000 individuals handpicked by colleges and incubators nationwide for their inclination towards entrepreneurship.

