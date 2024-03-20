NationalPolitics

Delhi Water Cut: Supply To Be Affected In These Areas Today; Check Time And Other Details Here

New Delhi: Water supply to some colonies in the national capital will be affected on March 20 due to some maintenance work by the Delhi Jal Board. According to the officials, water supply will not be available from 9 am to 7 pm.

The Supply will be stopped for 10 hours due to interconnection work of 600mm dia. water pipeline at Radisson Blue Tapping. The water supply board has advised residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request.

Affected Areas:

  • GH-1 Milansar apartment GH-1
  • Archana apartment
  • Shubham Enclave
  • RBI Colony near double twin water tank
  • G Block Pushkar Enclave
  • State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road
  • Meera Bagh B Block
  • GH-4 DDA Flats
  • Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar GH-5&7 to GH-14
  • Sundar Vihar
  • Ambica Vihar Bhera Enclave Peeragarhi
  • Jwalapuri Miyanwali Nagar
  • Guru Harkishan Nagar
  • Syed Nangloi Village and other adjoining areas

