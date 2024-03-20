Mexico condemned the Texas law being allowed to take effect, saying it would criminalize migrants and lead to the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling.

US: Supreme Court Allows Texas Police To Arrest People Who Enter Country Illegally, White House Calls It ‘Harmful’

The US Supreme Court’s decision to allow Texas to enforce a controversial immigration law has sparked debate and legal challenges. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, signed by Governor Greg Abbott, empowers state officials to arrest and detain individuals suspected of entering the country illegally. This move has been seen as a significant victory for Texas in its ongoing battle with the Biden administration over immigration policy.

The Tuesday order by the Supreme Court also lifted the indefinite pause on the law, which had been blocking its implementation. Senate Bill 4 classifies entering Texas illegally as a ‘state crime’ and grants state judges the authority to order the deportation of immigrants, according to CNN report. This shift in enforcement responsibility from the federal government to the state has raised concerns and questions about the division of powers.

The law has raised concerns among immigration advocates of increased racial profiling as well as detentions and attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos represent 40 per cent of the population.

White House Calls It Unconstitutional

The White House has also raised concerns about the ruling, calling it “harmful and unconstitutional” while adding that it will make communities in Texas less safe.”We fundamentally disagree with the Supreme Court’s order allowing Texas’ harmful and unconstitutional law to go into effect. SB 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement, and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She accused the Republicans of ‘politicising’ the border issue while blocking the real solution of securing the border. ‘SB 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions. We remained focused on delivering the significant policy changes and resources we need to secure the border – that is why we continue to call on Congressional Republicans to pass the bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades,” the statement added.

Mexico reacts

But Mexico’s government said it would not “under any circumstances” accept the return of any migrants to its territory from the state of Texas. Mexico is not required to accept deportations of anyone except Mexican citizens.

It condemned the Texas law being allowed to take effect, saying it would criminalize migrants and lead to the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling. The government said it would put its position before the appeals court next.

Arrests for illegal crossings along the southern border hit record highs in December but fell by half in January, a shift attributed to seasonal declines and heightened enforcement. The federal government has not yet released numbers for February.







