Pod Taxi Services To Connect Bandra-Kurla Complex; Check Details

Bandra-Kurla pod taxi service: Maharshtra CM Ekanth Shinde has announced a pod taxi service between the Bandra and Kurla complex.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Previously, there was a big plan to run pod taxis in the residential and industrial sectors of Yamuna Authority.

Mumbai: If you are one of the victims of Mumbai traffic, here’s a good news for you. The Maharashtra government has announced a pod taxi service between the Bandra and Kurla complex. The newly launched pod service will be launched to ease commutes between the two very busy locations in Mumbai. The Automated Rapid Public Transport (Pod Taxi) project in the Bandra Kurla complex was approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the project under the public-private partnership model, aiming to make travel smoother. The project is particularly helpful for the daily commute of those travelling from Bandra station to BKC.

Bandra-Kurla Pod Taxi Service Details

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved a pod taxi service on the 8.8-kilometer route between Bandra and Kurla railway stations, the chief minister’s office said in a release.

With a capacity of six passengers each, the pods will run at a speed of 40 km per hour and will have 38 halts, it stated. The project will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis and will ease the commute to BKC from the two railway stations.

Show Of Pod Taxi Service

The pod taxi service is a very eco-friendly option for city navigation, powered entirely by electricity. The service is designed for independent operations without the need for a driver, assuring its users a reliable and secure journey. Also, thanks to their compact size, these eco-friendly taxis can effortlessly handle narrow spaces, saving cities from undergoing major infrastructure overhauls.

Notably, a Rs 810-crore Noida pod taxi project is being planned to connect Greater Noida to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which was approved by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Two years ago, officials of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRRC) and YEIDA held a meeting to prepare a DPR on the Noida pod taxi project.

“We have reduced the stations as the layout of the airport has been changed. We added the industrial land of sectors 31 and 32 to the airport to expand the aviation hub area. Accordingly, we have reduced the number of stations to 12 from 17. Now the DPR is finalised and we will approve it in our board meeting after March 10 when the election model code of conduct comes to an end,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from agency)







