Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi Join RJD In INDIA Bloc’s Show Of Unity At Patna Rally

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Top leaders of INDIA Bloc like Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lalu Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav joined the electoral rally at Patna.

Patna: In the ‘Jan Vishwas Maha Rally’ that took place today at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, prominent figures from Congress and RJD made their appearance and showed their unity. Top leaders from the Congress, like Rahul Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge, joined the electoral rally at Patna along with top RJD leaders Lalu Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav.

Notably, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav commented that ‘UP is saying 80 harao’, and Bihar is also raising the slogan of ’40 harao’. Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav also pondered the potential repercussions for the BJP if both of these states manage to collectively strip them of 120 seats. Alongside this, he also said that the upcoming ‘Samvidhaan Manthan’ in 2024 will shed light on the brewing strife between those who safeguard and those who violate the Constitution.

#WATCH | Bihar: During RJD’s ‘Jan Vishwas Maha Rally’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “On one hand, Uttar Pradesh is giving the slogan of ’80 harao’, Bihar is also raising the slogan of ’40 harao’. What will happen to BJP if both UP and Bihar… pic.twitter.com/MTKytngDbG — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday and said that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JDU supremo taking repeated U-turns.

Tejaswi Yadav Talks About ‘Modi ki Guarantee’

Addressing the ‘Jan Vishwas Rally’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi said that they (BJP) say ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?

“They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji’s son has been made minister, it doesn’t look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar,” he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.

“You all know that uncle (Nitish Kumar) has turned away but may he remain happy wherever he is. From whom did you first hear about 10 lakh jobs? We respect and honour Nitish Kumar because he is our uncle but he is getting posters put up in Patna saying that employment means Nitish Kumar,” he added.

Tejaswi Yadav Thanks Congress

Further, the former Bihar Deputy CM thanked the Congress for supporting his party in adverse situations.

“This is the same Nitish Kumar when we had promised jobs, he had asked from where we would get them. During our tenure, we got the caste census done, got the reservation limit increased to 75 per cent, and increased the reservation limit for extremely backward people by 24 per cent. We did the work in Bihar that was not done in the country since independence,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He also mentioned that in RJD,R means rise, J means Job and D means development.’

“BJP people keep breaking the elected governments in the states but how will they buy the public? The public will respond. Some people have bowed their knees in front of Modi ji but I am proud of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). He fought many times but never bowed down. When Lalu ji is not afraid, will his son be afraid?” he added. Tejashwi asserted that he will fight till the last moment, as this is the fight of ideology.

“Sometimes Rahul Gandhi is sent summons and now that there is an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI is going after Akhilesh Bhai. No matter how big a corrupt person is, if he goes into the BJP washing machine, he gets cleaned. But now the BJP has become a dustbin where every party’s waste is going into it.” Tejashwi said in Patna. He also took a dig at PM Modi and said that recently the Prime Minister visited Bihar and again he recited his ‘Jumle’ and lies.

“We have been saying from the beginning that Modi ji is a factory of lies. In the last election, the BJP had 39 out of 40 seats. Ask their MPS what work they have done in their districts,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)








