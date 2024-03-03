Priyanka Gandhi May Contest From Daman And Diu, Says UT Chief Ketan Patel

Ketan Patel said the Congress high command has asked him to collect data for this proposal as the party is mulling to field Priyanka Gandhi from Daman and Diu.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Union Territory (UT) of Daman and Diu, the party UT chief Ketan Patel said Sunday.

“Priyanka Gandhi may be a possible candidate from Daman and Diu. I welcome this proposal,” said Patel.

Ketan Patel said the Congress high command has asked him to collect data for this proposal as the party is mulling to field Priyanka Gandhi from the UT.

“The high command has given us the responsibility of data collection. With the arrival of Priyanka ji, the entire South Gujarat which has always been with Congress and Saurashtra which is adjacent to Diu, will benefit here. In Data collection, points like ground reality, voters and past performance will be seen,” Patel added.

BJP announces 1st list of candidates

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his Gandhinagar bastion in Gujarat.

Following the announcement, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said that Varanasi is a traditional Congress seat and exuded confidence that the people of the constituency are with the grand old party.

Modi has been representing the Varanasi constituency since 2014 and had defeated Rai from the same in the 2019 polls.

Heavyweights in BJP’s first list

In its first list of candidates, the BJP has announced heavyweights such as PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Of 195 candidates, 34 are central and state ministers while two are former Chief Ministers who have appeared on the list.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the party has announced only one candidature–PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With ANI inputs)







