PM Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar From 4 To 6 March; Details Inside

PM Modi To Visit 5 States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar from 4-6 March.

On 4 March, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

On 5 March, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre in Hyderabad and will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Sangareddy, Telangana. The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,600 crores at Chandikhole, Jajpur in Odisha.

On 6 March, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata, inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs. 8,700 in Bettiah, Bihar.

PM in Adilabad

At the public programmes in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sector worth more than Rs 56,000 crore. The major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

Prime Minister will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is country’s first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by Prime Minister.

Prime Minister will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid.

PM in Hyderabad

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions. Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crores, this state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

CARO will utilise a set of comprehensive laboratory capabilities to support future research and development initiatives. It will also leverage data analytics capabilities for operational analysis, and performance measurement. The primary R&D activities in CARO shall include: Airspace and Airport related Safety, Capacity and Efficiency improvement programs, addressing the major airspace challenges, looking into major airport infrastructure challenges, developing technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs, among others.

PM in Sangareddy

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs. 6,800 crores. These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. The two National Highway projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include four laning of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of Indore – Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgradation of 47 km long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region.

Further, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum product from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

PM in Kalpakkam

Marking a historic milestone in India’s nuclear power programme, Prime Minister will witness the initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. This PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the Fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.

India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program with a closed fuel cycle. In the PFBR, marking the second stage of the nuclear program, spent fuel from the first stage is reprocessed and used as fuel in FBR. A unique feature of this sodium cooled PFBR is that it can produce more fuel than it consumes, thus helping in achieving self-reliance in fuel supply for future fast reactors.

With minimised nuclear waste generated from the reactor and advanced safety features, FBRs will provide safe, efficient and clean source of energy and contribute to the goal of net zero. This is an important step for India towards thorium utilisation in the third stage of the nuclear power programme. Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have commercial operating Fast Reactor.

PM in Chandikhole

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. The projects relate to sectors including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency. He will also inaugurate 344 km long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. In order to augment the import infrastructure on the Eastern Coast of India, Prime Minister will also inaugurate 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import facility at Paradip.

Expansion of the railway network will also take place with focus on modernising and extending rail connectivity. Prime Minister will dedicate to nation, 162 Km Bansapani – Daitari – Tomka – Jakhapura Rail Line. It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility’s capacity but also facilitates efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth. Inauguration of CONCOR Container Depot in Kalinga Nagar will be done with an aim to boost domestic and international trade.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

PM in Kolkata

With a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility, Prime Minister will inaugurate Kolkata Metro’s Howrah Maidan- Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala – Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka- Esplanade line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro’s stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

He will flag off train services on these sections. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of extension of Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity. The Howrah Maidan – Esplanade Metro section of Kolkata Metro has the first transportation tunnel under any mighty river in India. Howrah Metro Station is the deepest metro station in India. Also, the Majerhat Metro Station (on the Taratala – Majerhat Metro section being inaugurated) is a unique elevated Metro station across Railway lines, Platforms and canal.

PM in Bettiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 8700 Crores at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

Prime Minister will inaugurate 109 km long Indian Oil’s Muzaffarpur – Motihari LPG Pipeline. It will provide access to cleaner cooking fuel in the state of Bihar and neighbouring country Nepal. Prime Minister will dedicate Indian Oil’s LPG Bottling Plant & storage terminal at Motihari. New pipeline Terminal would also act as a strategic supply point for export of petroleum products to Nepal. It would serve 8 districts of North Bihar i.e. East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. The new Bottling Plant at Motihari will also help in making supply chain smoother in feeding markets attached to Motihari Plant.

Prime Minister will inaugurate road projects including two laning of Piprakothi – Motihari – Raxaul section of NH – 28A with paved shoulder; two laning of Sheohar-Sitamarhi-Section of NH-104.

Prime Minister will dedicate, inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various railway projects. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, doubling of 62 km rail line from Bapudham Motihari – Piprahan and he will also inaugurate Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha Gauge Conversion among others. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of doubling and electrification of 96 km long Gorakhpur Cantt– Valmiki Nagar rail line and redevelopment of Bettiah railway station. Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services between Narkatiaganj – Gaunaha and Raxaul -Jogbani.







