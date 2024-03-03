Jai Ram Thakur In Veiled ‘Warning’ To Congress

“It is difficult for the Congress to stay in power as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party,” said Thakur.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur speaks to the media during the Budget Session of the State Assembly. (ANI Photo)

Jai Ram Thakur And Congress: Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur indicated a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh as on Sunday he asked his party (BJP) workers to get ready and said that ‘anything could happen in the coming days’.

“It is difficult for the Congress to stay in power as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party. Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting,” said Thakur.

Thakur’s remarks follow the high drama that was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.

However, both the ministers later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Former state CM Thakur further said the Congress government has morally lost the right to be in power after nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels had voted in the favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27.

Earlier on February 28, Jairam Thakur along with BJP’s legislative party met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan after the cross-voting was reported in the state during the Rajya Sabha Elections 2024.

In the Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 held on February 27, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the sole Upper House seat in Himachal Pradesh. Reportedly, cross-voting by six Congress MLAs during the election resulted in the victory of the BJP candidate over the Congress candidate despite the latter’s majority in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu alleged that the CRPF and Haryana Police convoy took away five to six Congress MLAs.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on February 29 disqualified all the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls from the House.

The Congress party did not take the cross-voting lightly as Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the election allegedly because of cross-voting by six of the party’s MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)







