Home

News

‘Mission 370’: PM Modi To Cover 12 States In Next 10 Days For Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and West Bengal in the next 10 days.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi file photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a hectic 10 days starting tomorrow. Darting across 12 states and Union Territories, PM Modi is scheduled to attend election campaigns across the nation, notably 29 events for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of 370 seats this year, and the busy schedule of PM Modi clearly shows how much the BJP is eyeing success with him.

The states where PM Modi will visit in the next 10 days are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and West Bengal of the Hindi heartland, while in the south, he will visit Telangana and Tamil Nadu besides touring Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, where he will be launching projects as well as addressing public rallies.

On March 4, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Adilabad, Telangana & address a public meeting in Adilabad. Thereafter, he will travel to Tamil Nadu and visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, where he will address a public meeting in Chennai and then travel to Hyderabad.

On March 5, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Sangareddy, Telangana. Thereafter, he will address a public function in Sangareddy. He will then head to Odisha and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Chandikhole, Jajpur. He will also address a public meeting in Chandikhole and after that, he will leave for West Bengal.

On March 6, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Kolkata. There, he will also address a public meeting in Barasat, travel to Bihar and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bettiah, Bihar.

Prime Minister To Travel To Jammu And Kashmir

On March 7, the Prime Minister will travel to Jammu and Kashmir and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Srinagar. Later in the evening, he will attend a media event in New Delhi.

On March 8, the PM will participate in the first ever National Creator’s Award in Delhi. In the evening, he will travel to Assam.

Prime Minister To Travel To Arunachal Pradesh

On March 9, PM Modi will travel to Arunachal Pradesh. He will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh and then inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Itanagar. From Arunachal Pradesh, the PM will travel to Assam and unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam. Thereafter, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Jorhat. Then, PM Modi will visit West Bengal and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal. Thereafter, he will also address a public meeting there.

On March 10, PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh and dedicate to the nation various projects in Azamgarh.

PM Modi To Attend ‘Namo Drone Didi’

On March 11, the Prime Minister will attend an event related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA, Delhi. Then, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, the PM will attend a DRDO program. On March 12, the Prime Minister will visit Sabarmati, Gujarat. Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and visit Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

On March 13, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three important semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing. Thereafter, the PM will also attend an outreach programme for disadvantaged sections of society via video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies)







