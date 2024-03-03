PM Modi’s Policies Finished Small Businesses Leading To Mass Unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

“We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi has finished small businesses,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Dholpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre. During the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finished small businesses and that the nation is grappling with a higher number of unemployed youths compared to Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“Today, there has been maximum unemployment in the country in the last 40 years. India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. We have more unemployed youth than Bangladesh and Bhutan because Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetization and implementing GST,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He highlighted the World Bank report according to which in 2022, the youth unemployment rate in India was at 23.22 percent, which was higher than its neighbours Pakistan (11.3 percent) and Bangladesh (12.9 percent).

The Wayanad MP said that in terms of social injustice, the number of backward people in the country is 50 percent, Tribal at eight percent, and Dalit at 15 percent. All these together amount to 73 percent.

“Not a single person among these 73 percent will be found in big companies. Then Modi Ji says that I am working for the poor,” said Gandhi as he asked “how one can object to caste census without knowing about the population and wealth of Dalits, Tribals and backward classes”.

“Why would anyone object to this? Narendra Modi ji says that there is no caste in the country. There are only two, poor and rich. If so then how did you become OBC?” he asked.

“Narendra Modi ji is afraid because he does not want this 73 percent to know the truth of the country,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi blamed the Narendra Modi government’s economic policies like demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he claimed, were huge blows to the MSME sector which employs the most youths in the country.

From Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi left for Bihar to attend Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Jan Vishwas rally in the state capital Patna.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the President of Bihar Congress said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to lose in Bihar.

“BJP is going to lose here. Since last night, the whole of Patna has been involved in the rally. There is not a single Panchayat who has not come here to attend it. Everyone is excited to listen to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan and to defeat all candidates of the BJP. Nitish Kumar’s relevance in Bihar politics has diminished, and he is not a factor affecting it anymore,” said Singh.

(With ANI inputs)








