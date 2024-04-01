Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Teri Gully Mein” celebrating the 17th edition of the T-20 League. As the cricket fever grips the nation again, the campaign is the destination for all cricket enthusiasts delivering a fusion of cricket and entertainment.

Red FM’s Craze Teri Gully Mein

Craze Teri Gully Mein promises to encapsulate the energy and excitement of the cricket league like never before. The campaign has several cricket-related capsules on-air and on-digital. RJ Purab returns with his hilarious cricket comedy segment ‘Show Off Shukla’, while RJ Devaki with the ‘Gully Se Game Tak’ segment narrates stories of Gully cricket champs who made it to the big grounds and how.

Team Red FM will also invite local rappers to showcase their talent and cheer for their teams uniquely every Friday on their evening show in the segment ‘Gully Craze.’ Furthermore, with an exclusive Rap Anthem, score updates, ‘Match Ka Haal’, and a digital cricket engagement segment ‘Chase The Craze Contest’ giving exciting prizes, Red FM is taking the T-20 League excitement to newer heights.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said, “Our campaign ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ strikes a deep chord with every cricket enthusiast, celebrating the innate fervor across the country. The campaign is dedicated to the fans of Indian cricket whose unfathomable love leads them to organize their routines around match timings to ensure they do not miss a moment. We are taking the excitement of the field to reverberate it on-air and on digital platforms with several cricket capsules. Cricket and entertainment being the two significant pillars of our brand, we are looking forward to painting the gully’s red with this year’s T-20 league.”

