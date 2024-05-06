Home

Several Ahmedabad Schools Receive Terror Threat Emails, Students Evacuated, Bomb Squad Deployed

Soon after receiving information about the matter, the bomb disposal team and police reached the spot and started an investigation.

In the meantime, students have been evacuated from the school premises.

Gujarat: Three schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threats through email. Ahmedabad Police is probing the matter. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

“No need to panic, exaggerate…5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast…we are checking. No need to give too much hype…people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day,” DCP Control Ahmedabad City said in a statement.

TV reports suggested that the state police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, are present on the locations and probing the matter. The emails were reportedly sent by a Russian handler, reports suggest.

Other reports suggested that the threat E-mails were reportedly sent from a Russian domain ‘mail.ru’, the same source of the bomb threat mails received by over 100+ schools in Delhi-NCR last week.

The latest incident in Ahmedabad comes after a series of events that was reported just a few days prior in the Delhi-NCR region, where multiple schools also received bomb threats.

What happened in Delhi?

Many schools in Delhi, Noida on May 1 got bomb threat emails, which created panic among the school management, parents and students. Security teams were deployed at various schools who searched their premises while maintaining calm in the presence of students, however, the threat was later turned out to be a hoax.







