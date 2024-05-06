Buy Latest Two-wheelers Easily with Bike Loans Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, one of the leading financial marketplaces in India, facilitates easy access to two-wheeler loans for those looking to buy a new bike. It has partnered with leading loan providers to cater to the growing demand for two-wheeler financing.

Unlock the Thrill of New Bikes with a Two-wheeler Loan Available on Bajaj Markets

Individuals can choose from a diverse range of attractive bike loan options available on the platform. One need not compromise on their preferences due to budgetary constraints as these loan options are designed to provide flexibility.

Here are some of the key features that make the bike loan offerings on Bajaj Markets stand out:

Attractive Interest Rates: Customers can enjoy competitive interest rates starting at just 0.99% p.a., which can lead to massive savings on repayment costs

Flexible Loan Tenures: With loan tenures extending up to 4 years, borrowers can tailor their repayment schedules to suit their financial capabilities

High Loan Amounts: Customers can borrow up to 100% of the bikes on-road value and enjoy the freedom to choose the model that fits their preferences

Convenient Digital Tools: One can utilise the easy-to-use online bike loan EMI calculators. This nifty tool enables individuals to get an estimate of the instalments they may have to pay, allowing them to make informed decisions.

Bajaj Markets user-friendly platform streamlines the application process leading to swift approval. With the recent launch of two-wheelers like the Bajaj Pulsar NS400, bike loans serve as a viable financing option. One can apply for a bike loan and explore other financial solutions through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv DirectLimited

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.